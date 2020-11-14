Pakistan receives first winter rain, snowfall

ISLAMABAD: Many parts of the country received the first rain of the winter on Sunday ending a prolonged dry spell that caused increasing pollution and its related diseases.

According to reports, snowfall started in the mountainous regions of Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Chitral, Swat, Waziristan and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with rain in plains or on lower elevations.

Rain and/or snowfall is also being witnessed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan where elections are scheduled for Sunday (today). It means the weather may influence the polling process.

Meanwhile, northwestern Balochistan, including Quetta and Chaman, started receiving rain of varying intensity since late Friday night while light snowfall was being witnessed on Khojak Pass.

Similarly, Islamabad too experienced drizzle. However, rain and thunderstorm are predicted in the federal capital during the next 48 hours.

On the other hand, upper and central Punjab – including the smog-ridden Lahore – will also start receiving from Saturday with an increase in intensity on Saturday night/Sunday.

Earlier, the Met Office had predicted that the westerly will grip the western and upper part of the country on Friday and persist till Monday morning.

It was Upper Dir where the highest amount of rain – 22 millimetres – was recorded during the last 24 hours.

The Met Office says rain/ thunderstorm and snow on mountains is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi Division, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north-western Balochistan. The plain areas of central Punjab may also receive some light rain.

On Sunday, rain/ thunderstorm and snow on mountains will lash Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.