Main runway of Lahore airport closed for a year for repair

LAHORE: The main runway of the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, has been closed for a year on account of repair work, it emerged on Saturday.

A secondary runway at the Lahore airport would be used as an alternate runway during the period, said a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The runway was closed after the CAA approved a requisition from the airport authorities to repair the main runway. The repair work would be completed by November 21, 2021, the CAA said.

The airport manager said airlines have been directed to minimize the number of passengers and fuel quantity while landing at the secondary runway of the airport.

Meanwhile, a Dubai-bound Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) plane made a technical landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, to onboard flight attendants.

According to details, the flight took-off from Lahore airport and made a technical landing at the Karachi airport enroute to Dubai. Sources said the flight made landing at the airport just to take flight attendants on board.

However, the passengers got furious over being late and exchanged words with the PIA staff, said sources, adding that passengers were not allowed to come out of the plane from the two hours.