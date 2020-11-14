KCR resumption delayed over lack of arrangements

KARACHI: Resumption of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) has been delayed over the non-finalisation of the arrangments and will now be resumed on November 19, reports suggested on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Railways had announced to partially resume the service from November 16 in phases.

According to reports citing sources, the 14-km long track from City Station to Orangi Town remains unclear, while the station also lacks basic facilities.

Road crossing in Gulbai and other areas has become a complicated issue in the resumption of KCR and sources privy to the development said that traffic to be stopped temporarily through ropes at crossing points of the KCR trains.

Earlier on Friday, a KCR train comprising four bogies and two locomotives travelled a 14-kilometre-long distance from City Railway Station to Orangi Town.

The train took about two hours to cover the entire distance that is supposed to take minutes, they said, adding it took much longer than usual because of the dilapidated condition of the tracks and stations.

The KCR project is 12.63 kilometres at grade (on the ground), and 30.75 kilometres elevated with 24 railway stations out of which 14 will be elevated. The average distance between each station will be 1.8 kilometres.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said work on the rehabilitation of the service is under way on court orders but Sindh government believes the project will be of little advantage because the fast-sprawling metropolis needs a modern mass transit system more than locomotives of the 1960s.