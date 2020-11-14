‘Irrefutable evidence’ to prove India state-sponsor of terrorism in Pakistan: Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Presenting before the world a charge sheet against Indian state-sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan, Islamabad on Saturday said New Delhi was backing terrorists to sabotage the billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Today we have irrefutable facts that we will present before the nation and international community through this dossier,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was flanked by chief military spokesperson Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, told a press conference.

Presenting a dossier detailing Indian involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan including attacks in Peshawar and Quetta, Qureshi said Indian intelligence agencies were found involved in financing, promoting, and harbouring terrorism inside the country through a number of militant networks “including Balochistan Liberation Army, Jamaatul Ahraar and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan”.

“India is attempting to establish a consortium of Baloch Liberation Front, Baloch Republican Army, TTP and BLA […] to unify the dissident elements,” he said.

He further said New Delhi through its subversive activities aims to reverse Islamabad’s success against terrorism by nurturing nationalism and sub-nationalism in the country, especially in Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and erstwhile FATA.

The press conference comes a day after six people including a Pakistan Army soldier were martyred in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) along the restive Line of Control (LoC) in cross-border firing. At least 30 other civilians and five soldiers also sustained injuries in what appeared to be the biggest escalation in hostilities on the de facto border in months.

Referring to the heated LoC, Qureshi said: “You can see a pattern of constant ceasefire violations,” adding that the dossier contains many details and some of them will be used at the “time of need”.

He said while Pakistan was combatting terrorism on its soil, India was using its soil to surround Pakistan “in a web of terrorism”.

“India can not tolerate Pakistan success against terrorism.”

The foreign minister further said during recent months, India has tried its best to fan terrorism across Pakistan. “Indian intelligence agencies are today supporting terrorist groups defeated and outlawed by Pakistan.”

He added that the country has information and evidence of India promoting terrorism in Pakistan and “has developed a plan to destabilise Pakistan”.

Qureshi warned that in the coming months, there will be an upsurge in terrorist activities in Pakistan and the focus will be on the major urban centres of the country. “We have irrefutable evidence,” said the foreign minister.

He named two Indian intelligence agencies, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), which are financing, training, and harbouring terrorists.

“The objective is state terrorism and instability in Pakistan,” he said.

The top diplomat said the second objective is to disrupt the country’s economy and India is trying to spread chaos in the country to restrict Pakistan from achieving a stable economy.

“The third objective is to create political instability in Pakistan,” said Qureshi.

More details to follow