Imran wishes Hindu community on Diwali

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday extended his wishes to all Hindu citizens on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights.

Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 14, 2020

21 days after “Dussehra” ─ a festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil ─ comes one of the most awaited festivals among Hindus, Diwali, which is celebrated to mark the day when Lord Rama returned home after his 14-year exile.