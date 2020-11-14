Imran wishes Hindu community on Diwali

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday extended his wishes to all Hindu citizens on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights.
Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 14, 2020
21 days after “Dussehra” ─ a festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil ─ comes one of the most awaited festivals among Hindus, Diwali, which is celebrated to mark the day when Lord Rama returned home after his 14-year exile.
Diwali is a five-day colourful festival which involves the lighting of candles, worshipping, celebrations and prayers.
Diwali is celebrated in more than 10 countries: Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Mauritius, Guyana, Trinidad, Tobago, Suriname, Singapore, Fiji, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan.
During this time houses are cleaned and windows are opened to welcome Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Candles and lamps are lit in and outside every home as a greeting to Lakshmi.
All celebrations end at daybreak, and people then visit friends, relatives and exchange sweets and gifts.