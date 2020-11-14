Imran lauds ASI, daughter for arresting Kashmore gang-rape suspect

ISLAMABAD: A day after the prime suspect in the Kashmore gang-rape case was arrested, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday lauded the bravery of the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and his daughter for their role in the arrest.

To arrest the suspect, Kashmore police had set up a trap by using a decoy, the daughter of ASI Mohammad Bux Buriro, who was posted at the same police station.

The victim along with the ASI’s daughter contacted the main suspect over the telephone and invited him to a hotel where police arrested him. They recovered the woman’s minor child from a private premises on the information provided by the suspect.

According to his office, Prime Minister Imran telephoned ASI Buriro and “commended his bravery” he had shown.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI spoke to ASI Buriro over the phone and commended his bravery with regard to arresting the Kashmore rapist. The Prime Minister announced that a stringent and holistic anti-rape ordinance will be promulgated next week to fill legal loopholes. pic.twitter.com/G6aHJv8qC3 — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) November 14, 2020

“The nation is proud of them and he [ASI Buriro] has given positive uplift to the image of [the] police,” the premier said.

He also said the government will next week bring a “stringent, holistic” anti-rape ordinance which will close “all loopholes” with regard to incidents of sexual molestation.

An FIR into the incident was registered on Thursday. Kashmore SSP Amjad Ali Shaikh said the police incorporated Section 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 and Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in the FIR originally registered under Sections 376, 344, 420 and 34 of the PPC and the main suspect was accused of subjecting both, the woman and her minor daughter, to rape.