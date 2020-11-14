Sir I want to show my concerns about the topic that is fog vs smog and how smog affects us.

Basically fog and smog look alike in vision but different in nature, smog is basically a form of air pollution resulting from chemical toxins desperate into the atmosphere whereas fog contains water droplet accumulation in air.

But we faced smog recently, not fog. That is totally linked with automobile traffic and mild wind and adversely affects our windpipe and breathing phenomenon as well. Can cause lungs infection, eye irritation etc.

To avoid this terrific disaster, we should take into consideration that we must wear masks while going outside, especially in that time when smog is on peak. Basically the mask is act as a bridge between the toxic contaminated air and our Nostrils. No smog can pass no infection takes place.

It’s very simple to do but very effective prevention to save us from different respiratory diseases. Stay safe, stay healthy. (May Allah save us from every disaster ameen)

FATIMA SATTAR

LAHORE