Covid again

After a few months of respite, the number of covid-19 cases are on the rise throughout the country. The number of new cases of the lethal infection and associated deaths are matching the levels which were last seen in July. It seems this time , the deadly virus is spreading in the country more than before. The virus is once again claiming the lives of our first responders, including doctors. And there are some notable casualties also including Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Vaqar Ahmed Seth and PPP leader Jam Madad Ali who was a MPA from Sindh . This alarming situation has promoted the measures that put large swathes of the country into a forced lockdown. So, it is high time to deal with the fatal pandemic. A right balance needs to be found between health and economics as Prime Minister Imran Khan has been advocating since the very beginning. However, the public needs to follow SOPs and stay at home in order this deadly virus must not spread more throughout the country.

Imtiaz Javid Awaran