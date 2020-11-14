Coronavirus kills another 17, infects 2,165 more

–Journalist Arshad Waheed succumbs to Covid-19; Sindh positivity rate reaches 7.5pc

–Yasmin Rashid says Pakistan to get vaccine from China on priority

ISLAMABAD: A total of 2,165 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 more deaths were recorded across the country during the last 24 hours, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday.

The tally of deaths reached 7,109 in Pakistan, whereas the number of active cases of Covid-19 reached 24,938. So far, 322,414 patients have recovered across Pakistan, making it a significant count.

Out of 1,858 ventilators allocated for Covid-19 patients, 204 are occupied across the country. There are no patients on ventilators in Balochistan.

Out of 354,461 cases detected so far, AJK has reported 5,261 cases, Balochistan 16,328, GB 4,434, ICT 23,533, KP 41,723, Punjab 109,309, and Sindh has reported 153,873 cases. A total of 1,521 patients are admitted in hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, senior journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry passed away on Saturday due to complications caused by the coronavirus.

Chaudhry was recently diagnosed with Covid-19 and since then was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Islamabad. As his condition worsened, he was placed on a ventilator.

Chaudhry was the host of Geo News programme “Geo Parliament” where he would discuss developments pertaining to the parliament. He was also a special correspondent for Geo News and a columnist for Daily Jang. The senior journalist was the vice president of the National Press Club in Islamabad.

Reacting to the news of his sad demise, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said she was extremely sorry to know Chaudhry has passed away. “I find it hard to believe,” she wrote.

In Punjab, the novel coronavirus claimed seven more lives and infected 487 people during the past 24 hours. According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, seven more people died of Covid-19, taking the death toll to 2,462 in the province.

He maintained that the province reported 487 new cases of Covid-19, taking the overall tally of people infected with the pandemic to 109,309. Out of the 487 new coronavirus cases, 208 emerged only in Lahore, said the spokesperson.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday that clinical trials for the Chinese vaccine are underway in Pakistan.

Talking to the media, the provincial health minister said that China will supply Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan as a priority after successful trials. She said that the government will receive the vaccine from China for Pakistan.

On the Covid-19 situation in Punjab, the minister said that 2,400 ventilators were available in the province.

Pakistan has approved the final phase of clinical trials for the single-dose Chinese vaccine Ad5-nCoV in September. The vaccine co-developed by CanSino Biologics, a Tianjin-based vaccine company, and China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences.

For the Ad5-nCoV Phase 3 trial, slated to conclude in January 2022, nearly 40,000 volunteers are expected to participate from Pakistan, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Moreover, Sindh government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said on Saturday that the Covid-19 positivity rate has risen above 7pc in the province, urging people to cooperate with the authorities in following coronavirus precautionary measures.

“Cases are rapidly rising in winter and the Covid-19 positivity rate has jumped to 7.5pc,” Wahab said in his statement.

Murtaza Wahab recalled that the Covid-19 positivity rate was 2.5pc in the first wave of the pandemic and remained intact as masses were following SOPs. Ruling out the impression of elimination of the virus from Pakistan, he urged people to strictly ensure adherence to the SOPs to contain deadly virus spread.

He called for ensuring a balance between business and precautionary measures to fight the virus.