Child survivor of Kashmore gang-rape shifted to Karachi hospital

KARACHI: The four-year-old survivor of the Kashmore gang-rape was shifted to Karachi’s National Institute of Child Health (NICH) on Saturday, with doctors saying her condition is currently stable.

The survivor was kidnapped, tortured and gang-raped along with her mother. During the ordeal, she suffered severe injuries. Police managed to rescue the mother and daughter after a local police officer used his daughter as bait to arrest one of the prime accused in the case.

NICH Executive Director Jamal Raza said the girl is currently in an intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital but is not on the ventilator. He added that an initial surgery was performed in Larkana and due to respiratory distress, a chest tube was passed.

“She had initially been seen by the surgical team and will be taken to the operation theatre for further exploration. Subsequent plans will be decided accordingly,” said Raza.

Kashmore police on Thursday arrested the suspect accused of kidnapping and gang-raping the woman and her four-year-old daughter.

A case was registered against the accused, Malak, at the Kashmore police station under Sections 376, 344, 420 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, pertaining to rape, unlawful confinement, cheating and dishonesty and common intention. Later, on the directives of Kashmore SSP Amjad Ali Shaikh, Section 365 of PPC, pertaining to kidnapping, and Section 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act were inserted in the FIR.

A resident of Karachi told the Kashmore police that approximately two weeks ago, she and her daughter were kidnapped and sold to a man by Malak. According to her, Malak lured her to Kashmore under the pretence of offering her a job for Rs30,000 per month.

When she reached Kashmore, she said that she and her daughter were both sold and raped. “The culprits let me go but kept my daughter in their captivity,” she narrated.

The FIR stated that the survivor was offered a job on October 25 and later travelled to Kashmore, where Malak and two of his accomplices detained her and her daughter, subjecting them to gang-rape at Malak’s residence.

Malak later released the woman, telling her he would only let her daughter go if she brought him another woman from Karachi. He was later arrested in a sting operation by the local police.

The suspect, however, was shot dead in a police raid in Kashmore-Kandhkot on Friday evening, while in police custody.

The police said they raided a place near RD-109 area to arrest another suspect, Bugti, but he opened indiscriminate fire at police. The law enforcers, who claimed that they took Malak with them to identify Bugti, arrested the latter and seized the weapon with which he shot Malak.