Balochistan CM breaks ground for development projects in Pasni

–CM inaugurates construction work on dams to meet city’s water requirements

PASNI: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday laid the foundation stones of different development projects in Pasni.

The chief minister inaugurated the construction work on dams in Pasni in order to meet the water requirements of the city. He marked the beginning of Dosi Dam, Shinzani Dam and Shore Protection Bund for both streamlined supplies of water, and protection of people in the incidents of flash floods, besides marking the restoration of Pasni Fish Harbor.

Among other projects was a futsal court to encourage sports activities for youth in the region.

The chief minister was also briefed on the occasion over the progress of recently initiated Pasni Hospital building construction.

For Pasni Hospital building construction, the CM approved a budget of Rs70 million in the ceremony.

On the fish harbour, Jam Kamal Khan acknowledged that thousands of people are associated with the fishing sector whose social sustenance depends on this industry. “We will ensure concrete steps are taken to ensure the progress and well being of the fishermen community,” he said.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to introduce 4G internet services and Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme (NPHS) in Balochistan for the benefit of common people.

He said, “Our objective to uplift Balochistan is not only limited to mere announcements of projects. We will fully focus on the development and progress of Balochistan to bring the province at par with other parts of the country.”

During his day-long visit to Turbat, the prime minister laid the foundation stone for the extension of Turbat Airport, 200 Beds Makran Medical Teaching Hospital, University of Turbat Phase-II and Hoshab – Awaran Section of M-8.

He was also briefed about the progress on Basima-Khuzdar Road (N-30) and development package for South Balochistan.

The PM inaugurated the Daar-ul-Ehsaas for orphaned and poor children where free shelter, food and education would be provided. He also launched Ehsaas’ Educational Scholarships for deserving primary school girls and undergraduates under the Waseela-e-Taleem program.

Earlier, the Balochistan cabinet had approved allotment of 750 acres of land to the Ministry of Defence Production for construction of a shipyard in Pasni city of Gwadar district. The Balochistan government will allot the land to the ministry for construction of the shipyard on the basis of 30 percent equity. The provincial share will be 20-30 percent in the project. Around 10,000 jobs will be created in the shipyard.