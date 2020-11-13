Younis Khan in charge

The decision of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for appointing the former captain Younis Khan as the national team’s batting coach deserves our appreciation. As per the news report PCB confirmed the appointment of the legend as batting coach until, at least, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November with the final on November 13. I feel honored to congratulate the deserving person on the right position and we hope that his appointment will be a great source to help all players especially the new pacers who recently broke into the national side or are knocking on the door of international cricket. If we have a small glance over his career in cricket, we will come to know Younis, scored 10,099 runs in 118 Tests; 7,249 runs in 265 ODIs and 442 runs in 25 T20Is. Mostly importantly, he has scored most Test centuries for Pakistan, 34, while his career-best 313 against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 2009 lifted him to No.1 position in the ICC rankings. Now it is time for him to make the batting line of team No. 1 in the world.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Absor