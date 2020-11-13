PPP leader Jam Madad loses life to Covid-19

Pakistan People’s Party and Sindh Assembly member Jam Madad Ali passed after from complications due to Covid-19 in a private hospital in Karachi on Friday.

The 57-year-old MPA had contracted the disease a few weeks ago, according to his family, and had been receiving treatment for the virus.

The party’s chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, expressed his sorrow over the loss, saying it was “huge loss for the party and the people of his constituency”. Similarly, the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed his condolences, and called Madad an “exemplary human being and good friend”.

President Arif Alvi also extended condolences on Ali’s demise in a tweet and prayed for his family.

Jam Madad Ali formerly belonged to the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional but had later crossed over to the PPP.

Just one day ago, Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Seth also passed away due to the disease.