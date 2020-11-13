PML-N’s bombshell

But is the PDM on board?

PML(N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s interview with the BBC must have had a demoralising impact on the PTI. All the more so as it has come at a time when the entire lot of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s allies are expressing dissatisfaction while a crucial ally has declined the invitation to attend his luncheon.

Ms Nawaz has revealed that members of the security establishment had reached out to “many people around me, but nobody has directly contacted me”. Earlier, the offstage actors used to pass out information about politicians approaching them or having held secret talks with them. This time things have taken the opposite turn. Media reports tell of similar indirect contacts having been made with at least three PDM components i.e. the PML(N), PPP and JUI(F).

Ms Nawaz has put two preconditions for talks. First, these have to be within the limits of the Constitution and conducted publicly rather than secretly. Second, for talks to proceed, the “selected” government has to be sent home first.

The issue of inter-institutional talks has been raised earlier also. In 2017, Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani underlined the need to invite the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, and military leaders for ‘inter-institutional dialogue’ at the Upper House. Two years later the CJP, Mr Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, proposed an inter-institutional dialogue for forging an agreement on a charter of governance, saying that they had reached “a stage in our national life where we must take stock of the mistakes committed in the past and come up with a charter of governance to ensure that such mistakes are not repeated”. Both the moves were supported by major political parties with the exception of the PTI.

Ms Nawaz has been criticised for demanding the ouster of an elected government which, it is maintained, nullifies the PML(N)’s narrative of “vote ko izzat do.” It has also been asked how the establishment could remove the government. While many would prefer the PTI government to complete its term, its unending policy of vindictiveness has forced the opposition to take this stand. The establishment, maintains the opposition, has to do no more than withdraw the crutches provided to the PTI, for it to fall.

It remains to be seen if other PDM parties also agree with Ms Nawaz. Any decision taken without the allies’ support would isolate the PML(N).