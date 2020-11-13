PM announces to introduce 4G services, NPHS in Balochistan

TURBAT: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to introduce 4G internet services and Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme (NPHS) in Balochistan for the benefit of common people.

Addressing the notables of South Balochistan here on Friday afternoon, the prime minister said that young people, especially students of the province, can take maximum benefit from fast internet facilities in the age of information technology.

He said that under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme poor people can get loans from designated banks on five per cent interest to have their own house. PM Imran said that it is part of his faith that no nation can progress unless it lifts its weaker segments.

He said, “Our objective to uplift Balochistan is not only limited to mere announcements of projects. We will fully focus on the development and progress of Balochistan to bring the province at par with other parts of the country.”

The premier said that he is happy that the Punjab government has made an investment in the education and health sectors of Balochistan.

Highlighting the importance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for the development of Balochistan, PM Imran said that Gwadar Port offers massive connectivity to China, which is the fastest progressing country in the world.

He said that the current volume of Chinese trade is around 2,000 billion dollars and Pakistan, especially Balochistan can benefit from this.

The premier also said that no loan in the last four months was taken, while the domestic market witnessed record sales of cement, iron, and automobiles, which shows the upward trajectory of the country’s economy.

During his day-long visit to Turbat, PM Imran laid the foundation stone for the extension of Turbat Airport, 200 Beds Makran Medical Teaching Hospital, University of Turbat Phase-II and Hoshab – Awaran Section of M-8.

The prime minister was also briefed about the progress on Basima-Khuzdar Road (N-30) and development package for South Balochistan.

He inaugurated the Daar-ul-Ehsaas for orphaned and poor children where free shelter, food and education would be provided. The premier also launched Ehsaas’ Educational Scholarships for deserving primary school girls and undergraduates under the Waseela-e-Taleem programme.

Earlier addressing the youth in Turbat in the afternoon, PM Imran said that the government is focusing on the promotion of education and health sectors in the province as an investment in the human capital is vital for national development.

He said that the PTI government is providing unprecedented funds for the development of Balochistan and less developed areas of the country.

The premier said that the incumbent government has taken various steps for the development and prosperity of Balochistan in real sense. He urged the students to focus on education and after completion of education they should come forward and play their pivotal role in the progress and prosperity of the province and country.

He appreciated the Punjab government for enhancing scholarships for Balochistan students from 135 to 360. He said that equal development of all the federating units is essential for a stronger federation.

Lamenting that Balochistan never figured among the priorities of rulers in the past, the prime minister pledged that his government would extend every possible help to the people of the province.

Speaking at the University of Turbat, PM Imran said that the incumbent government wants to give priority to marginalised areas.

“Everyone should realise that Pakistan will prosper if Balochistan progresses,” he said. “There should be realisation that we are all united,” he said, stressing that the progress of all federating units is vital to a strong federation.

The youth are Pakistan’s future, he maintained and encouraged students to pursue their dreams without any fear of challenges. The government has planned to increase the budget for education in Balochistan, he announced.