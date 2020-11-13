Nawaz continues to attack military leaders in Swat rally

–‘One final push’ to remove the incumbent government, says Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Supremo Nawaz Sharif, in spite of the backlash faced after his comments against the military leadership, stuck to his stance and said that he “cannot blame the entire army for the lawlessness of a few individuals”.

The above was said while addressing a public rally in Swat on Friday via video link.

Once again blaming the army and Inter-Services Intelligence chiefs for allegedly plotting his ouster for the power in 2018, Nawaz said, “When I say that Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Gen Hameed Faiz should answer why they did this to Pakistan, why they threw Pakistan in a ditch, they say ‘why does Nawaz Sharif take our names?’”

He claimed that the military leaders had formed their own decisions and purposefully placed Nawaz, his brother Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam, and their party members in jail.

“Our character assassination through media is still underway,” Nawaz added.

Speaking at the rally, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz continued her sharp rhetoric against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, claiming that the incumbent government was a ‘wall of sand that needs one final push’.

She said that an incompetent government is ruling the country and the selected rulers have put the country’s peace at stake and urged the country’s institutions to withdraw their support of the ruling government.

“We do not want a clash with any institution,” said the daughter of the former premier. “These fake rulers do not care about the people,” she added.

Maryam went on to say that the only solution to the country’s problems was the removal of the PTI government and holding fresh elections.

Regarding PTI government’s performance she said, “Inflation, dollar and the prices of flour, sugar and medicines, everything was out of control.”

Once more calling for “free and fair elections”, Maryam promised the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that her father would bring the same prosperity to the region as he did to Punjab.

“If the mandate of the people is not respected then there would be inflation, there would be a price hike for commodities and there would be lawlessness,” Maryam added.