Joe Biden’s first hundred days

Expected environmental decisions

By Changezi Sandhu

The recent shift of faces in the White House in the latest presidential elections is a change of thoughts, opinion, and vision. The hostility of Trump to environmental agreements created a bad impact on the regional as well as global environmental commitments in different perspectives. Trump abjured environmental accords and US commitments to stabilize the increasing global warming temperature that narrowed down the US role by putting bad smudges on the face of the US contribution in this regard as compared to the past.

The newly elected president, Joseph R. Biden Jr, opposed and severely criticized the Trump Doctrine toward the environmental commitments of the USA in his presidential electoral campaign. He pledged to spend $2 trillion in four years to decrease the planet-warming, fossil fuel emissions and to do much more for the purpose of cleaning the energy of the nation.

Now that Joe Biden has become the 46th US President, it is being expected that he will take a flurry of executive actions to ensure a stable environment through legislation. The first 100 days of the presidency of Joe Biden are important as that will define the execution of his vision and of the pledges he made to the people of the USA during the presidential campaign. These efforts will restore the damaged US role in the regional and global scenario.

Here are the most important nine important things which maybe Biden will do to put the USA back on the path to address climate change and global warming during the first 100 days of his presidency.

First, Biden will rejoin the Paris Agreement as he promised Americans during his campaign. Even, on the first day of taking office, he will reaffirm the rejoining of Paris Agreement that will restore the US role in the agreement, as per its commitments. What Biden intends to do is to write a letter to the United Nations for rejoining the agreement that would take 30 days only for the restoration of US status as an important and active member with leading roles in the agreement.

Second, Mr Biden intends to arrange a “Climate World Summit” to assemble leaders of big industrial nations. In the summit, cutting greenhouse gas emission would be discussed and stern mutual actions would be taken to make the planet livable for all living entities.

Third, rescinding the large amount of Executive Orders which were passed by Trump regrading climate and energy would be priority of the Biden administration because the Executive Order that was passed in the reign of Trump called all federal agencies to dismantle their policies regarding climate. That is the reason; the utmost preference of the Biden Administration will be to revoke all such executive orders as soon as possible.

Fourth, it is expected that a flurry of new economic stimulus measures will be taken by the newly-elected administration regarding cleaning energy. Funding related to research and development to clean energy, allocating money of different states to encourage them to restore, and continue their renewable energy expansion and other environment-friendly efforts, and reforms related to tax to facilitate and encourage renewable energy practices and policies in industrial sectors.

Fifth, formulating new rules and regulations will take time at an embryonic stage of the Biden Presidency. Thus, it is being expected that he will take immediate actions to cut down emissions through executive orders. According to the article, “9 Things the Biden Administration Could Do Quickly on the Environment” by Lisa Friedman, published in The New York Times, “Mr. Biden will sign executive orders instructing agencies to develop new methane limits for oil and gas wells to reinstate and strengthen fuel economy standards, and to tighten efficiency standards for appliances and buildings.”

Sixth, Biden has said that on the very first day of his Presidency he would sign an executive order that will demand public companies to frame up and share their policies and operations regarding climate change financial risk and greenhouse emission.

Seventh, it is also being expected that Mr. Biden will revise rules related to fossil fuel production. He may cancel the 2017 executive order for the purpose of lifting restrictions on production and energy exploration of offshore. He could pass an executive order in this regard within the first 100 days of his presidency by fulfilling some public commitments.

Eighth, it seems that environmental justice is an important part of the climate plan as shared by Biden during his campaign. He expressed his concerns about the effects of global warming and pollution on the low-income communities. So, now he is in power finally. It could be expected that he could create an advisory board for environmental justice for better coordination, immediate actions, fair implementation and evaluating effects on multiple communities geographically.

Ninth, Biden cleared in his campaign speeches, as well as on the first day after winning the most prestigious office in the USA to take “immediate steps to reverse the Trump assault on America’s national treasures.” Biden reaffirmed that he would issue an executive order to restore wildlife areas. He also pledged to conserve 30 percent of the land and waters of the USA by 2030 through an executive order.

Last but not the least, if the Biden Administration takes the aforementioned steps regarding climate and environment that will be best to gain public trust, popularity will be restored not only at national abut also at international level, because climate change and global warming have become global issues, beyond borders and regions. These sterns actions will also restore the damaged role and status of the USA in the international scenario because the “America First” policy of Mr. Trump limited the role of the USA in the regional and global perspective.

