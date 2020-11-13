FO rejects India’s ‘baseless, oft-repeated’ terrorism claims

The “gratuitous remarks”regarding the state of minorities in Pakistan and terrorism said the Spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs have been rejected by the Foreign Office, who said that these allegations are baseless and oft-repeated by India.

The spokesperson had said that Ahmadis are being “targeted in Peshawar”, adding that the incumbent government has “failed to stop the violence”.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Friday said India itself is behind unabated state terrorism in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as systematic state sponsored discrimination against its own minorities, and therefore is on position to comment on Pakistan’s affairs.

“Regurgitation of fabricated accusations by India does not turn a falsehood into truth. Such desperate attempts will not succeed in diverting attention from India’s domestic and foreign policy failures. If anything, these will further undermine India’s credibility as a responsible country,” said the spokesperson.

The statement from the Indian spokesperson came the killing of an elderly Ahmadi man in Peshawar earlier this week.