Fighting climate change head on

The climate crisis has been rocking the boat across the world for quite much longer time period. Each country has been confronting climate crises and increasing pressure and huge human activities have just added up to the whole issue.

Furthermore, the monsoon pattern in Asia is sometimes volatile and unpredictable if not all of the time. But most of the time, it is the agricultural activities and farm produce that are being stunted drastically then.

After all, climate change, global warming, greenhouse gases and the ozone layer have all been interconnected. Great awareness campaign and proper dissemination of the primary issue have to be spread among the masses and countries.

Green activities, strengthening farming activities and protecting all the trees are all the stepping stones to the future success of this ongoing mission.

Empowered by the River Thamirabarani and other salient features like fertile soil, good monsoon out there, my native areas like Korkai, Tuticorin, Tiruchendur, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu have been able to sustain greater green activities in terms of farming and other tree planting activities. This kind of lifestyle needs to be encouraged now. As a matter of fact, the people in my professional stations like Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Kanyakumari, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai have now started living in countryside areas. These are all positive shifts in the direction of a new green world. Still, the international community should do a lot of groundwork through appropriate green strategies to resolve the climate crisis.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai