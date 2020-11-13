Combating two contagions

Apart from the physical pandemic are the mental problems

By Zainab Nazir

We’re all in a quandary. We are now dealing with two different contagions– the coronavirus and the detrimental emotions that follow. The current challenges brought about by covid-19 for people all around the world are unparalleled and have caused anxiety, fear and uncertainty for many of us.

The coronavirus pandemic is an epidemiological and psychological crisis. Staying in closed spaces has never felt as claustrophobic as this. The constant sight of the very same walls, colours and faces around us builds two different psychologies. Speaking of the positive side, the frequency of communication and transparency in a family has increased, and on the other side of the coin, “too many vessels result in more noise”.

All of us are social animals. We are meant to be contrasted together in groups; living, laughing and working together. When this aspect of human social and psychological structure is stripped and peeled, we suffer. We suffer immensely.

Covid-19 has affected the mental health of individuals irrespective of their financial status and age. Many of us are worried about our loved ones and our livelihoods. The pandemic has created an unprecedented change and a need for a response from everyone around the globe. Movements are restricted, we meet only a limited number of people, we cannot socialise, go to office or college, and cannot continue with our fun activities. Due to this drastic change in our lifestyle, it has become difficult for people to adjust to it. It has already led to a large number of cases of depression and some extreme steps like suicides and self-harm incidents.

Protecting yourself from a mental health illness is just as important as protecting yourself from the virus. But how can we fix this all? An optimistic approach could help us. Convincing yourself that you are happy and thankful for everything can go a long way. We should know that the worst of life will pass, and that pain exists for the sole purpose of making the light on the other side brighter. Behold the might of psychology

The profession of doctors increases in dignity but equally becomes more challenging during tough times. Treating covid-19 is not just physical but emotional labour as well. It has become a matter of life and death for these frontline warriors. Besides handling coronavirus patients amidst highly infected zones, it is a formidable high risk that doctors take with their own lives due to stress and helplessness. They do not commit suicide because they are doctors, they commit suicide because they are also humans. Dr. Lorna Breen, a Manhattan ER doctor, committed suicide. Her father, Dr. Phillip Breen, told reporters that she didn’t have any history of mental health problems, but recently was struggling with both the mental and physical burden of her work with coronavirus patients. The mental exhaustion of being unable to keep up with the volume of coronavirus patients and their unstable condition takes its toll on doctors.

The mental health of people all around the globe is getting affected at both communal and individual levels. People are anxious over their worsening financial conditions and the closure of their businesses. They are confused whether the lockdown would ever end and their businesses would ever be able to gain what has been lost. Many are worried about their loved ones, potentially contracting the virus. The quarantine has done a number on a lot of people. We all are having comparatively higher capricious mood swings, emotional instability and are stressing over small things. And it is normal to feel this way; we all are in this, together.

Taking care of the mind is always important, but doing so during a pandemic can be tricky. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting. Helping others cope with their stress can also make our community stronger. There is no harm in talking with people you trust about your concerns and how you feel. We need to break the stigma of suffering in silence. If you are struggling, it is always better to see a doctor or a therapist before it gets late. There are many Mental Health Associations that are working to improve the lives of people around the globe.

The coronavirus pandemic is a very traumatic societal event for people. One thing we know about trauma is that while it is happening, you do whatever you can to survive. You bear down and you just get through it. This is exactly what we all are trying to do. We are still very much in the active trauma phase of this pandemic. But, what happens after social distancing measures are lifted? What comes after the pandemic is over and people are able to get back to whatever their normal may be? There will be residual stress, financial pressures and depression. The rapid spread of the pandemic gave little chance to prepare for or even process all what has happened in terms of complete uprooting of everyday life.

