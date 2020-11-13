Bilawal says stopping GB campaign is ‘a violation of our constitutional rights’

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that attempts by the Gilgit Baltistan Election Commission to restrict usage of state resources during campaigns to stop political leaders was “a violation of our constitutional rights”.

The above was said while addressing a press conference in Gilgit, wherein the PPP chief reiterated his demand for a level playing field so that free and fair elections can be held.

He said that he had hoped these elections would be a “turning point”, but that proved not to be the case. He further accused the GB EC of creating a “false dichotomy” between himself and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Earlier, the Chief Court had expelled Bilawal and other political leaders from the region for violating the rules of conduct during their campaigns.

Bilawal had appealed this decision in the Supreme Appellate Court.

Bilawal termed this as an “injustice”. Stating that the SAC had allowed him to stay in the area until they make a decision on November 15, but he was barred from campaigning.

‘”Today was my campaign’s concluding rally where I was going to present my manifesto and thoughts before the people of GB … this right was taken away from me,” he added.

“I don’t agree with this judgement; I think this is injustice. But because PPP is the party that has enacted laws and set up courts, it is my duty to accept the judgement despite not liking it,” he said.

He further stated that as he did not have executive powers, he should be allowed the canvas. Bilawal said that one of the judges agreed with his argument, which was based on the precedent set by 2015 Lahore High Court judgement, but the other one placed the same restrictions on him as would apply to the ruling party.

As it was a split decision, Bilawal said the case should have been ultimately decided by a referee judge, “but sadly the chief justice ruled that his decision will hold because he is the senior judge”.

Bilawal warned that there was still time to stop the polls from becoming “controversial”, adding that the entire world had its eyes on the GB elections.