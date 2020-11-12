What you feel you can heal is an extraordinary book which is composed with the thirteen chapters and each chapters is containing different topics. It was written a great and motivational writer who is known John Gray and it was the first book Of John Gray to give real insight into understanding human emotion, and interpersonal dynamics. However, the main hypothetical of the book is that you expressed emotion and blocked the flow of love in your life. It is love that brings happiness. John makes it easy to understand why people behave in certain way and how to response accordingly it. John illustrated his own drawings cartoons through out book to better explain how to handle the stressful time in your relationship. What you feel you can heel, explains what anger is all about, the solidification of the emotional body, the benefits of pain, and most importantly the nature’s own way of healing.

The author explains if you watch infants or any young children, when they are upset and cannot deal with any more emotional or stress, they will realise and you clearly see and know how the process of nature work.

John Gray tells us that ” loving yourself in the presence of others means being able to express your inner gifts and talents without fear. When you do not love yourself and mask your real self, the cycle works in the opposite direction decreasing love and true self expression.” John Gray discussed that idea or Felling which are lost in our regaining respect, love for yourself, motivate others and numbers off. Finally, it conveys a true understanding message into human nature, and offers the methods to become a whole integrated person. This book has the ability to inspire change for those who make the effort to heal themselves, so let your commitment to be and become the turning of your life.

Rahim Hamraz

Lahore