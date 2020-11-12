Struggle to defeat covid-19 

Sir it is known to everyone that coronavirus is still here, it’s cases are being reported from different areas in our country and many people have lost their lives because of the virus. The only and simplest way is to follow SOPs to get safe from the virus, try to avoid shaking hands to others and have social distance. In other words, today everywhere the virus is spreading rapidly in the world and we need to be careful by ourselves. Mostly in educational institutions the cases were reported and still being reported from the schools,colleges and universities. So the students plus teachers must follow SOPs and should struggle more to defeat covid-19.

Nawazullah Fazal

Balgatar