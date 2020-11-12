Sindh police get remand of suspect in Kashmore gang-rape case

KARACHI: An additional district and sessions court in Kashmore on Thursday granted Sindh police a three-day physical remand of a suspect accused of molesting a minor girl and her mother.

The arrest of the “main” suspect was confirmed by advisor to Sindh chief minister Murtaza Wahab.

Extremely horrifying. Arrest of the main culprit has already taken place — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) November 11, 2020

The police informed the judge its personnel were conducting raids to arrest the other suspects in the case.

The woman and her four-year-old daughter were allegedly gang-raped by a gang on Tuesday after being called on the offer of a job in Kashmore.

Reports suggest the woman was called in from Karachi for a job but when she reached there with her daughter, the assaulters allegedly gang-raped them and left them there for dead.

Another report citing sources said the victim duo was subsequently sold off to some buyer where the police recovered them in a sensitive state.

Kashmore Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Sheikh said two suspects have been detained for involvement in the case.

Taking notice of the incident, Minister of Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said the rape case “shows how despite laws a bestial mindset continues to ravage [our] society violating [our] children”.

Horrific Kashmore rape case shows how despite laws a bestial mindset continues to ravage r society violating r children. Got report -Rafiq Malak in police remand for 3 days but 2 others fled incl one identified as Khairullah Bugti. Sindh govt must ensure strict enforcement of law — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) November 12, 2020

Mazari also called on the Sindh government to ensure “strict enforcement of the law”.