Poor management of resources 

It is a global fact that natural resources and minerals make a country rich and it’s people auspicious. There are small countries like Kuwait and Brunei which are considered the richest countries of the world because of their natural resources. Our country Pakistan has been blessed with countless resources which perhaps no other country has in the world. Yet, with plenty of natural resources and most importantly a huge human resource, the economy still suffers and development is slow because of mismanagement of resources. However, it has a large resource of water still it’s people are deprived from drinking clean water. Though it has huge gas and oil resources it can not finish the gas and oil shortage. Today people are facing numerous problems due to gas and oil. There are many reasons for mismanagement of resources like lack of governance, corruption and more. So, it is high time that the government eschews maladministration and focuses on good governance to change the country’s fortune.

Sameer Aslam

Awaran Kulli