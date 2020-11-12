New superpower PTI first Pakistan govt to get US officials to issue unconditional apology: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: The United States Embassy in Islamabad apologising for sharing an “unauthorised” tweet is the latest evidence that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) is now the undisputed superpower of the region, if not the world, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

In an exclusive interview with The Dependent, Qureshi said that the PTI led government is the first to get US officials to issue an unconditional apology.

“Begging, trembling, jostling for mercy,” began the foreign minister speaking of the US Embassy’s apology.

“Just pick up the keywords from the apology, ‘retweet’, ‘confusion’, ‘accessed… without authorization’ – just look at them and you’ll notice how they are baffled and bamboozled, and seem to be scribing in line with the Tweet Retraction 101 course that we teach our interns at Aabpara,” he added.

Qureshi reiterated that not only was this apology a sign that PTI is the ‘new superpower’, it also underlines an unparalleled achievement.

“This is an unprecedented unconditional apology issued by US officials to Pakistan. None of the ‘sorry for the losses suffered’ b**lsh*t after Salala. Clear and straightforward ‘we apologize’,” Qureshi added.

When asked if ‘we apologize for the confusion’ sort of pales what otherwise is the greatest warring triumph of the 21st century, Qureshi replied in the negative.

“Oh, you wait till the Joe Biden regime gets a glimpse of the confusion we have in store for them along the Af-Pak border.”