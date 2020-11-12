NAB closes investigations against Pervaiz Elahi

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday authorised closing investigations against Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi owing to the absence of evidence.

The EBM also approved to file seven corruption references, conducting six investigations and three inquiries against various personalities.

The meeting, chaired by Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, made it clear that the investigations were being initiated on the basis of allegations and decided to go ahead with the case is given after assessing the merits of the case and knowing flip side of the coin, said NAB spokesman.

The meeting was attended by NAB Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider and Director General Operations Zahir Shah, whereas director generals of regional bureaus and other senior officers attended the meeting via video-link.