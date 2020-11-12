Govt working to resolve essential commodities shortage, assures PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the economy is heading in the right direction and, while acknowledging the food inflation and shortage, said that the government is working to ensure the people have easy access to essential commodities.

The above was said by the premier on Thursday while addressing a ‘Naya Pakistan Certificates’ launching ceremony in Islamabad.

He said that “all other indicators [of the economy] are positive”, and pointed out the rise in the number of remittances thanks to the “excellent incentives by the State Bank”. He urged Reza Baqir, the central bank’s manager, to continue the progress so that more overseas Pakistanis send money into the country.

He said that due to the remittances, the economy was improving “without any spending” from the Centre. He added that there had been no increase in the country’s debts in the past four months.

“After 17 years the current account is in surplus which is unfortunately not being highlighted ,” said the premier.

Speaking on the food shortage, the premier said part of the reason for the deficit output was as “two of our wheat crops were affected due to climate change as it rained at the wrong time.”

He added that “supply chains had been affected due to coronavirus”. Furthermore, PM Imran clarified that it was not only Pakistan, but also its neighbouring countries, such as India, that had faced a food shortage this year.

PM Imran on the occasion said that the reason for the increase in price was due to the actions of the sugar cartel, adding that the competition commission had disclosed the practice and the government had taken steps to ensure that the industry does not manipulate the prices in future.

He assured that his government is working to resolve the shortage of essential commodities, saying that “no cartel would be allowed to create artificial shortage of any commodity in the country anymore”.

The ceremony was attended by notable government officials including Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar and Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, among others.