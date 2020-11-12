FO summons Indian diplomat over LoC ceasefire violation

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office summoned a senior Indian diplomat on Thursday and lodged a formal protest over recent ceasefire violations that injured a civilian along the Line of Control (LoC).

“Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC, 26-year-old Sagheer Ahmed s/o Rasheed Ahmed, resident of Village Kirni, sustained serious injuries,” a Foreign Office statement said.

“The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons,” the statement read.

In 2020, India has so far committed 2,660 ceasefire violations, killing at least 20 and wounding 203 people.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,” the statement maintained.

The statement also stated that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 ceasefire understanding; investigate the current and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.