Floating a Eurobond

A last-ditch effort to stay afloat?

The government, though it is not out of the FATF woods yet, seems confident enough about its financial future to be contemplating the issue of a billion–dollar Eurobond. Or is this merely a measure of desperation? Though the good news is that the pace of external debt accumulation has slowed, the bad news is that it continues to rise, and has reached $113.8 billion, which is 98.3 percent of the GDP estimate for the year. The danger is that the new loan will not go to any productive use, but will merely go to repay loans already incurred.

One of the problems the country faces is that Saudi Arabia may decide not to roll over $2 billion it has lent Pakistan, a decision it will take for diplomatic reasons rather than financial. The Eurobond issue will thus merely replace part of it, with a new Sukuk issue expected to replace the previous one. It is to be feared that the Eurobond issue will be made at an interest rate that will attract lenders. That interest will have to be paid in foreign exchange, and it is to be feared that the only way of raising it will be by issuing another bond. It should not be forgotten that government debt may be paid in dollars, but the government revenues are raised in rupees, which may well be worth much less today relative to the dollar than they are today. The recent recovery in the rupee, modest as it has been, owes itself to greater remittances by overseas Pakistanis. That is hardly a dependable source, and sooner or later, the rupee will come under pressure because remittances are dipping.

The present government has blamed the nation’s indebtedness on previous government’s corruption, but has failed to recover any of the vast sums it claims were looted, and which it promised to recover. Either it was wrong in its economics, or it is right but incompetent. Either way, it is the present government which will be responsible for the collapse that seems to be just over the horizon.