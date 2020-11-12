Changing views on Indian State System

State-centric or society-centric?

Like others, the postcolonial state in India, its nature and role have been interpreted in different ways. In India’s case, the liberals consider the active intervention of the state as an agent for recovering from centuries of colonial exploitation and underdevelopment. Earlier during the nationalist movement the major policy initiatives stressed the need for the creation of an interventionist state. After independence the popular perception saw the state as an instrument of modernisation-socio-economic, political and cultural and the capitalists foresaw the state as an instrument to catalyze development. The Marxists criticised the national bourgeois, including a large section within the Congress party to support the capitalist path of development and reshape the economy and society with a view to expand national capitalism in India. State capitalism in India performed dual functions immediately after independence – acquiring social legitimacy and accumulating capital without external dependency. According to C.P. Bhambhri, ‘the modern Indian state, like capitalism in the country was established by the Britishers to safeguard the class interests of the metropolitan capitalism. The active role of the state in development as explicated by the Nehruvian model of development, facilitated the mobilisation of economic resources for the interest of capitalist. Nehruvian socialism, in fact, strengthened the capitalist state. By controlling the state apparatus, the national bourgeoisie decisively influenced the developmental policies of the government.’

The opposition party is always on the lookout for an opportunity to dislodge the ruling party from the seat of power through the electoral process, whereas the ruling party becomes conscious of its rivals’ tactics and tries to rectify its policies to remain in power. In this manner political parties play significant role in strengthening the process of democracy and consolidating the foundations of democracy

Thus from the beginning of the two prevalent approaches– state-centric and society-centric– in relation to the way in which society is organised and governed, India is clearly near the former. State-centricism is described as the perception that operators of the state system– politicians, bureaucrats, the military, industrialists and representatives– play the most decisive roles in the determination of public policies. Such actors influence the structure and content of public policies introduced by the state, which embodies a system of law and government; a structure of offices with jurisdiction over a definite territory in which its citizens are located; and a centre of bureaucratic skills focused on information, calculation and implementation. It also implies that the state is comprised of essentially of politicians and bureaucrats, since the making of public policy is the responsibility of the former while interpretation and implementation of public policy falls under the jurisdiction of the latter. For many developing countries, the state-centric approach becomes very useful when there are few sustained, well-organised social groups and when the population has limited international exposure. However its overdose may bring about discontent among the population and diminish the acceptability of state elites.

In contrast to the state-centric model which assumes the state to be an autonomous entity, the society-centric approach treats the state as an entity dependent on society and on social forces. Advocates of this approach argue that causes of decisions about the public lie in understanding relationships of power and competition among individuals, groups or classes in society or in their international extensions. In this system the state becomes a representative structure that translates the expressed demands of members of society into policy outputs. According to Blondel, a key function of government is to convert suggestions, values and ideas from inputs to outputs. Society is assumed to be comprised of a large number of groups with varying interests and desires that they pursue. The dominant or allied classes eventually influence and shape the processes of the society. In a nutshell, state-centric and society-centric approaches differ in their emphasis on the values, perceptions and preferences of the state versus those of societal classes and groups in the political decision-making process. However, both are used, in practice, depending on the type of activity sought; the prevailing social, political and economic circumstances; and the time available to accomplish the activity. Since the state arises out of society while society cannot exist without some kind of administration or state, it is difficult to consider any of them as being independent of others in the decision-making process. The society-centric approach emphasises the centrality of social classes and interest groups in the initiation of public policies, while the state-centric approach focuses on the operators of the state system or the government.

In a democratic setup, the party system of the state is essential and has profound effects on the process of social, economic and political changes. Democracy seems to be the order of the day, which is a widely accepted form of governance, and still activities are on to democratise the institutions, the organisations and the society. In a state, writes Harold J. Laski in his book, A Grammar of Politics, ‘Parties arrange the issues upon which people are to vote. It is obvious that in the confused welter of the modern state there must be some selection of problems as more urgent than others. It is necessary to select them as urgent and to present solutions of them which may be acceptable to the citizen body. It acts, in Lowell’s phase as the broker of ideas. From the mass of opinion, sentiments, beliefs, by which the electorates move, it chooses out those it judges most likely to meet the general acceptance. It organises persons to advocate its own view of their meaning. It states that view as the issue upon which the voter has to make up his mind. Its power enables it to put forward for election candidates who are willing to identify themselves with its view. Countries which have granted universal adult franchise expect their voters to exercise their franchise in a free and fair manner and also expect the political parties to extend their support to ensure on their part purity and transparency in the electoral process as held by Ivor Jennings, “in a democracy political power rests in free elections”.’

With the spread of democracy, the role of national as well as regional political parties has also assumed immense significance for participation in the elections, formation of the government and discharge of their functions as responsible opposition parties for the success and smooth functioning of democracy and its institutions, like Parliament, state legislatures and so on. The political parties serve as a link between the ruler and the ruled. The party in power is entrusted with the task of running the government in accordance with the programmes and policies envisaged in its manifesto and the opposition parties serve as a watchdog on the actions of the government to find out its shortfalls and make the people aware of them. The opposition party is always on the lookout for an opportunity to dislodge the ruling party from the seat of power through the electoral process, whereas the ruling party becomes conscious of its rivals’ tactics and tries to rectify its policies to remain in power. In this manner political parties play significant role in strengthening the process of democracy and consolidating the foundations of democracy.