Additional sessions judge dies of Covid-19

LAHORE: Lahore Additional District and Sessions Judge Azfar Sultan Ibrar Syed passed away of coronavirus late Wednesday night.

According to a spokesperson for the Lahore High Court, Syed was under treatment after he was diagnosed with the disease a few days ago.

Syed had been posted in Lahore’s Sessions Court. Following the confirmation of him contracting the virus, the courtroom was sealed and staffers were tested for the Covid-19.

“The tests of the employees remained negative”, the LHC spokesperson said. The courtroom was also disinfected, he added.

Pakistan on Thursday reported 1,808 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 36,686 tests — a positivity ratio of 4.93 percent.

The health authorities have been sounding the alarm about a second wave of the virus for several weeks now, with health officials warning it appears deadlier than the first. Daily infections and deaths are once more on the rise, raising fears that disease is making a comeback as the public becomes more apathetic toward social distancing measures.

Meanwhile, the country has yet to fully utilise its top testing capacity of 73,572 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts.

According to WHO, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country.