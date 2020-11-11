Who is minding CPEC?

A cavalier attitude to a most vital project

In August last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that his government was forming a ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority’ (CPECA) to ensure timely completion of the Corridor’s projects. Two months later the Authority was created through a Presidential Ordinance. In November retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa was appointed chairman of the CPECA) for a period of four years. Last month, when General Bajwa stepped down as SAPM on Information and Broadcasting, he made it clear that he would continue to work as chairman of CPECA.

Reassuring statements throughout this year from Mr Khan down to the KP CM had led one to believe that as far as the CPEC was concerned, everything was proceeding according to schedule. In July Mr Khan said the Corridor would be completed at all costs. In September, addressing a ceremony to inaugurate Rashakai Economic Zone, he maintained that the project had now entered the industrialization phase. The same month, speaking to departing Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, Mr Khan assured him that CPEC would play a key role in regional economic growth and prosperity. Earlier this year, the KP CM had told media that the Rashaki industrial zone, which is a CPEC project, would provide jobs to 250, 000 people.

The Ordinance that led to the establishment of the CPEC Authority lapsed six months back but the government didn’t bother to bring a law before Parliament immediately, which reflects on its commitment to the project. Finally on Wednesday, when a bill was sent to the related National Assembly Standing Committee for discussion prior to its presentation before the whole House, members questioned the legal status and functioning of the CPEC Authority after the expiry of its ordinance to which the government had no satisfactory answer. When asked who was chairing the CPEC Authority, the answer was “no one.” There was no convincing answer to the question about the law under which the incumbent was working. The Planning and Development Secretary, representing the government, assured the committee of briefing it in the next meeting on the issues raised. Compared to the fast completion of the CPEC projects under the previous government, these move at a snail’s pace under a defunct CPEC Authority, showing either lack of enthusiasm or lack of capacity, or both.