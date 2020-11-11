﻿ US embassy issues apology after coming under fire for retweeting partisan post | Pakistan Today

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

LAHORE: The United States embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday apologised after coming under fire for retweeting a post critical of Prime Minister Imran Khan shared by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal.

“The US embassy Islamabad Twitter account was accessed last night without authorisation. The US embassy does not endorse the posting or retweeting of political messages. We apologise for any confusion that may have resulted from the unauthorised post,” the embassy said.

Iqbal on Tuesday shared on Twitter a screengrab of an article by The Washington Post titled “Trump’s defeat is a blow for the world’s demagogues and dictators”.

“We have one in Pakistan too. He will be shown the way out soon,” he wrote in his tweet, in an apparent reference to the prime minister.

Subsequently, the US embassy retweeted the original post, sparking an outrage. Officials and ministers were quick to call upon the embassy to respect diplomatic norms and issue an apology.

Screenshot courtesy: Imran Lalika/Twitter

“US embassy still working in Trumpian mode in support of convicted absconder and intervening brazenly in our internal politics,” Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said.

“Monroe doctrine also died centuries ago! US embassy must observe norms of diplomacy — so if fake then clarify through a tweet; if not then apology tweet needed,” she added.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail urged the Foreign Office to take action against the embassy.

“This is utterly absurd, how can the US embassy retweet something containing derogatory remarks against our premier? This is against diplomatic protocols. An apology is needed with immediate clarification if fake or hacked,” he said.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Digital Media Dr Arsalan Khalid said strategic accounts are “very sensitive digital assets” and any mistake “should be rectified publicly”.



