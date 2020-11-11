The second wave of Covid-19 has arrived in the country Pakistan, because of the careless attitude of the people. Now it is tough to fight against the deadly virus, Covid-19. The people are ignoring SOPs since they have forgotten that Covid-19 has not gone away, but it has still been seen rampaging through the country. Now the time has come to not ignore SOPs, and rather we should follow them everywhere, especially in public places we must be more careful. So the government should ensure strict rules of SOPs by the public. Now it is our own responsibility to follow the SOPs for saving ourselves.

Imran Sattar

Turbat