Sharif family have Rs7.3bn of assets beyond known sources: Akbar

Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday said that the Sharif family acquired assets worth Rs6.122 billion during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tenure, and these assets now stand at Rs7.3 billion.

Sharing details of the evidence collected against Shehbaz Sharif in the ongoing corruption and assets beyond means case, Akbar said that the family is being charged for “acquired and accumulated assets worth Rs6122 million, the present value of which stands at Rs7.3 billion, beyond known source”.

“They concealed the origin of Rs6.1 billion, created bogus transactions of fictitious foreign remittances, declared fake loans, and established benami companies,” he added.

Two months prior, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had revealed that Shehbaz’s assets had increased rapidly in 30 years, from Rs2 million to Rs7 billion, and that the Sharif brother was unable to justify the source of income.

Since then, the anti-graft body investigated Shehbaz, and presented a detailed report, which revealed that a chain of 16 people assisting Shehbaz’s alleged money laundering scheme.

“We have very strong evidence against them. But whenever they are questioned about their wrongdoing, they only come up with deflective responses instead of giving specific answers,” Akbar said, adding that Shehbaz’s businesses were not developed on legal loans, but on laundered capital.

“The documents show that more than 70 people sent TTs [telegraphic transfers] to Shahbaz Sharif through his front companies. Upon investigation, all people who sent the money turned out to be of mediocre financial status, while many of them were not even living in the countries where the transfers were made,” the accountability minister explained.

These TTs were used by Shehbaz to explain the expenditure of his bulletproof car, mills, and factories.

“In the document, we have compiled every detail of the way Shahbaz Sharif and his family created a chain of associates to facilitate their money-laundering activities,” Akbar said, urging people to read it themselves so they could see where the taxpayers’ money was going.