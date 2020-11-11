Renewable energy is the answer

At the moment, we have predominantly costly fossil fueled power generation in the energy mix , as a result of which electricity production cost and tariffs are higher , unaffordable and contribute to green house gasses at the same time .

The international prices of solar power , in particular, have dropped down dramatically and we need to seize this opportunity by expanding the power system through installation of solar Powerplants ( PV operated ) as fast as possible harnessing the abundant sunshine in the country and by phasing out and retiring the costly and environment unfriendly fossils powered powerplants.

The World Bank (WB) has advised the government to go for solar & wind power to bring down the power prices and at the same time control the environment . It has promised to fund such projects and also to use its influence on other financial institutions to assist in this regard.

Our government needs to seize this good offer of the Bank and work on the solar & wind projects jealously for ultimate good of the public and the country by achieving at least 30 percent share of solar power by 2030 in the energy mix .

Other countries in the region like India and Bangladesh are ahead of us in this regard. Worldwide , all the countries are striving hard to maximise the production of renewable energy from solar and wind .

Our future lies in going solar , in particular , so that it becomes the largest source of electrical power for the economic well being of the country .

Engr Riaz Bhutta

Lahore