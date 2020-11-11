Punjab reports five more dengue fever cases

LAHORE: Provincial health authorities on Wednesday reported five more cases of dengue fever in Punjab during the last twenty-four 24 hours.

“Four dengue fever patients were reported in Lahore and one in Sargodha,” according to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab.

The tally of confirmed dengue fever cases in Punjab has now reached to 190 this year since January 2020, the spokesperson said.

He further stated that no death has been reported in the ongoing year due to the dengue virus, adding that most of the dengue patients have recovered.

Earlier, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid had said that the provincial government was taking all-out measures to cope with the menace of dengue fever.

“The ratio of dengue cases has substantially reduced due to the efforts made by the district authorities and other concerned departments,” she said.

She directed the officials to carry out effective measures for preventing the growth of dengue larva. The minister said that dengue patients were being provided the best medical facilities at public sector hospitals in Punjab.