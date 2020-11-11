Public money mercilessly wasted by Sharif family: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday, criticizing the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government’s loot and plunder on public resources, said that public money was mercilessly wasted on the renovation of state rest houses just to entertain themselves and families.

She lamented that Rs680 million were spent for renovation of a state rest house in Murree, where admission to the common visitor was banned by the then ruling elite.

Addressing a press conference along with Advisor to Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood, she said that the rest houses were used by the PML-N rulers and their families as their personal property.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was proactively working for the promotion of the tourism sector to make it industry for revenue generation and create employment opportunities.

Dr Firdous said a visible difference between the previous and the present government was that, unlike past practices, the rest houses were now open for the general public and it was a true depiction of ‘Naya Pakistan’.

Commenting on indictment of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in corruption, money laundering and assets beyond means cases, she said that while Shehbaz used to say that not a single penny corruption was taken by him, he had been indicted in the cases on the basis of evidence.

She added that the rejected political parties had gathered at the Pakistan Democratic Movement to protect their personal interest.

Dr Firdous Ashiq said the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Sardar Usman Buzdar was celebrating Rehmat-ul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) week with religious fervour and a series of events would be organized by various government institutions, departments and educational institutions to pay homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Later, briefing the media, Advisor to CM Asif Mehmood said it was the first government which had included tourism in its priorities.

He said that along with government measures, the private sector was also being invited to promote various tourism spots, recreational sites and heritage sites by investing in these areas.

Asif Mehmood said that a number of new tourist spots were discovered by the government and efforts were being made to develop these sites.

To make the country a hub of tourism, he said that religious tourism was being promoted by the government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and many sites of religious minorities were being upgraded. He added that road infrastructure was being developed as well to ensure access to the sites.