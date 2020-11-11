PN chief reviews operational preparedness

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited the command centre and forward posts in the Creeks area on Wednesday to review the operational preparedness and combat readiness of troops.

On his arrival at Brigade Headquarters Sujawal, the Naval Chief was received by Commander Karachi Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas.

Comprehensive briefings regarding the ongoing operational activities, plans and deployment of assets and troops during the exercise were presented to Admiral Niazi.

Admiral Abbasi expressed satisfaction over the operational readiness and measures undertaken to ensure the defence of highly complex terrain of creeks area. He reaffirmed the resolve that any misadventure by the enemy shall be thwarted with an iron fist.

While interacting with the deployed troops, the Naval Chief commended the officers and men for their high morale, commitment and spirit of sacrifice to safeguard the maritime boundaries of Pakistan.