Petition against Safdar’s bail filed in Karachi court

KARACHI: A petition against the bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Capt (r) Safdar Awan in a case pertaining to slogan-mongering inside the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi was filed on Wednesday at a district and sessions court in the metropolis.

According to details, the plaintiff stated Awan was granted bail against the facts of the case.

The petition has been fixed for hearing on November 18.

Awan was arrested last month for slogan-mongering inside the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah — a crime which is punishable by “imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or a fine, or both”.

Safdar had arrived in Karachi a day before his arrest as part of the PML-N caravan to participate in the second public gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the 11-party anti-government alliance of major opposition parties, including PPP.

His arrest had come hours after police booked him, his wife Maryam Nawaz, and some 200 others for violating the sanctity of the mausoleum. The complainant, Waqas Khan, alleged that the PML-N leaders, along with 200 of their followers, reached Jinnah’s grave where Awan jumped over the grill surrounding it.

He said that he had tried to stop him from doing so but Safdar “got out of control” and started threatening him and his fellows that he would kill them. He added that Safdar later damaged government property before leaving the site with his followers.