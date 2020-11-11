Pakistan strongly committed to timely completion of CPEC projects: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, while terming the China Pakistan Economic Corridor a transformational project, on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to timely completion of CPEC projects.

He also underlined the importance of Special Economic Zones, relocation of industry, and enhanced productivity in the agriculture sector.

The prime minister was talking to Nong Rong, the new Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan.

He congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and extended the best wishes for a fruitful term.

The prime minister affirmed the time-tested Pakistan-China “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”.

During the meeting, mutual support on issues of core national interest for Pakistan and China was reaffirmed.

Ambassador Nong Rong thanked the prime minister for receiving him and assured that China would fully support speedy completion of CPEC projects as well as industrialization in Pakistan, and would deepen cooperation with Pakistan in the agriculture sector.