NCOC calls for ban on large gatherings, more restrictions in virus hotspots

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center on Wednesday called for a ban on large public gatherings and enhancing restrictions in high-risk areas as a second wave of the coronavirus sweeps through the country.

“NCOC has once again recommended to ban all large public gatherings,” Minister for Planning Asad Umar said.

“Rapid increase in positivity requires urgent steps to save lives and livelihoods. Since mid-October, when NCC [National Coordination Committee] first considered the NCOC recommendation to ban large public gatherings, daily cases have nearly tripled,” he warned.

At least 25 people died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and 1,708 tested positive, the highest single-day spike since July, the forum said. The positivity ratio currently stands at 5.34 per cent, according to official numbers.

A meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday decided that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would not organise any more public meetings due to the worrying increase in the spread of the novel coronavirus. Asad Umar said the government would be held responsible if the pandemic spiraled out of control, observing that it was incumbent on the government to lead by example.

Meanwhile, the NCOC also recommended early and extended winter vacations for students following a surge in virus positivity ratio at educational institutions.

According to the statement, the forum was told that the positivity ratio was rising at educational institutions and there was a need to check its trend.

The forum decided that on November 16, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood will chair a special meeting at the NCOC to assess and review the positivity rate in educational institutions.

Provincial education ministers will also be taken on board, the statement said. It added that the recommendations decided upon would be shared with the provinces for decision-making and enforcement.

“The forum, taking into account a rising positivity ratio, has suggested early and extended winter vacations […] to ensure safety and health of students,” the statement added.

Last week, a meeting of provincial education ministers, chaired by Mahmood, decided against any closure of schools and colleges amidst the ongoing second wave of the virus, saying the positivity rate in educational institutions was within acceptable limits.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Education, the forum unanimously ruled out the closure of educational institutions under the present situation.

“It was agreed that the targeted closure of institutions where the infection rate increases would be carried out with the help of local administration,” it said, adding strict compliance should be ensured with education-related standard operating procedures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The forum also opposed winter vacations, with the participants recommending that any region that required such a break limit it to a few days so students could cover all their coursework.

The academic year for 2020 has already been reduced to around 11 weeks due to the closures brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, read the statement, adding that in this scenario there was no need for long vacations.