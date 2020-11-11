Massive earthquakes in Turkey

Recently, on 30 October 2020 at 2:51 time an earthquake of 6.6 magnitude occurred in the Aegean Sea Sefehisar District latest records indicate that 2/354 aftershocks followed the earthquake with 46 of them being over magnitude of 4.It is annoying that this jeopardous earthquake brought abundant destruction in Turkey. Specially, Izmir city was most affected 13 buildings were totally destroyed while over 3,000 buildings were heavily damaged. It hurts to mention that a total 114 people lost their precious lives and 1,035 people have been injured as a result of this murderous earthquake. Furthermore, still 36 people are under treatment. We took action to start the necessary work in the region with all over relevant institutions and ministers, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogen. Similarly health minister Fahrettin Koca said, “we stand by the people of Izmir with all over support”. Briefly, the ferocious earthquake buttoned up numerous demolishing in Turkey with it’s shattering outcomes.

Shahnoor Ameer

Hoshab Turbat