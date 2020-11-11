Man is architect of his own fate

It is an undeniable fact that Man is the architect of his own destiny. Of all the creation in the universe, Man is superior and endowed with the reason and intellect. He has made the best use of his intellectuality in every aspect of life. Man has conquered nature greatly. He has proved his mettle on conquering the moon by being able to put his feet on it. Many diseases that were considered fatal in the past are now curable owing to man’s efforts.

This shows the writ of man lies in his own hands. The great saying of Shakespeare is “ Fault lies not in our stars but in ourselves.” It shows the man masters his own fate. It is he who makes or unmakes.

Those who give up at every eve of life never see the face of success. They were merely to blame , it was destined and not written in their fortune. Man is not a playful tool in the hands of fate but he is the nucleus of the world who architect his own fate.

Sejal Makahni

Dharki