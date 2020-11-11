Don’t forget

Novel Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory tract infectious disease that is caused by a Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), provisionally called the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). COVID-19 is a newly identified pathogen and thus termed as a novel coronavirus disease. COVID-19 causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization on 11th March 2020. COVID-19 was first reported on 31st December 2019 in Wuhan, China, and was initially referred to as pneumonia of unknown etiology.

Samiullah Qomi

Turbat