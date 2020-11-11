Court indicts Shahbaz in money laundering case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday indicted National Assembly opposition leader and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif in a Rs8 billion money laundering case against him and his family.

However, the suspects including Sharif’s son and Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz pleaded not guilty.

The court ordered the National Accountability Bureau to produce its evidence in the next hearing.

The two were brought to the court in armoured vehicles amid tight security. A large number of PML-N workers were present on the occasion to greet the incarcerated PML-N members.

THE CASE:

The anti-graft agency had filed the case before an accountability court in August.

A total of 20 people had been nominated in the reference, including four approvers — Yasir Mushtaq, Muhammad Mushtaq, Shahid Rafiq and Aftab Mahmood.

The main suspects are Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz, his sons Hamza and Suleman Shahbaz (absconder), daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

Other suspects are alleged bemanidars and business partners of the family including Nisar Ahmad, Qasim Qayum, Rashid Karamat, Masroor Anwar, Fazal Dad Abbasi and Shoaib Qamar.

The reference mainly accused Sharif of being beneficiary of assets held in the name of his family members and benamidars, who had no sources to acquire such assets.

It said the family members and benamidars of the Sharif family received fake foreign remittances of billions in their personal bank accounts. In addition to these remittances, the bureau said, billions of rupees were laundered by way of foreign pay orders, which were deposited in personal bank accounts of Hamza and Suleman.

The reference further said the family of Sharif failed to justify the sources of funds used for acquisition of assets.

It said the suspects committed offences of corruption and corrupt practices as envisaged under the provisions of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 and money laundering as delineated in Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010.

It asked the trial court to try the suspects and punish them under the law.