Bilawal, Maryam meet in connection with election campaigns

GILGIT: The Pakistan People’s Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President, Maryam Nawaz, held one on one meeting in the hotel where both the leaders are staying in Gilgit-Baltistan in connection with their parties’ election campaigns.

Both the leaders also held meeting with their delegations. The PPP delegation included Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and President of PPP GB chapter Advocate Amjad Hussain whereas the PML-N delegation consisted of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervez Rasheed, Maryam Aurangzeb and Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman.