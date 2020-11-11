Aslam Raisani richest lawmaker in Balochistan with Rs21bn assets: ECP

–Buzdar owns Rs84m assets; PTI’s MPA Sajida poorest lawmaker having Rs217 in bank account

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday disclosed details of assets and liabilities of members of the Balochistan and Punjab Assemblies.

According to figures released by the election authority for Balochsitan Assembly, former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani owns assets worth Rs21 billion, including agricultural land worth Rs19 million, and a residential plot Rs1.796 billion and vehicles worth Rs3.750 billion. He also has Rs513.8 million bank deposits and cattle worth Rs230 million. He owns Rs1.735 billion worth of properties in Malta.

MPA Jan Muhammad Jamali owns 40 acres of agricultural land, 60 tola gold, and cars worth Rs2.5 million. He has over Rs740 million in cash with bank deposits of Rs426,000.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) parliamentary leader in the provincial legislature, owns 14,011 acres of agricultural land, a residential plot in Dera Murad Jamali worth Rs3 million, two houses in Quetta worth Rs20 million and Rs36 million worth of a house in Islamabad. He also has Rs36 million worth of two apartments and villas worth Rs42 million in Dubai.

The MPA disclosed 640 tolas of gold, four vehicles and Rs28.8 million in cash as inherited assets. He also has 6.3 million Dirham and Rs1.2 million in cash besides owning Rs8.5 worth of furniture. Rind also owns Rs25 million worth of agriculture commodities and Rs2 million worth of arms and ammunition.

In Punjab, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar owns assets worth over Rs84 million. He possesses two luxury cars, four tractors, and 20 tolas of gold. He does not have any business in Pakistan or abroad.

Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif owns assets worth Rs400million.

PTI MPA Sajida Yousuf is the poorest lawmaker of the Punjab Assembly with only Rs217 in her bank account. Furthermore, she has never travelled abroad nor has a car or gold.

Aleem Khan owns assets worth over Rs1.5 billion and he has a debt of Rs74 million. Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi owns assets worth Rs220 million.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat has assets worth Rs29.3 million, according to the ECP. PTI lawmaker Ejaz Khan owns assets of only Rs274,000 with no car and gold.