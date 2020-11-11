Nawaz calls out military report on Safdar’s arrest

PML-N supremo and Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday called the report of the inquiry carried out by the army into the events leading up to and following the arrest of his son-in-law, Capt (r) Mohammad Safdar, as a “cover-up”.

“Inquiry report on Karachi incident is a cover-up scapegoating juniors and shielding the real culprits. Report “Rejected”,” the former premier said on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, the military had said that officials of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Sindh Rangers involved in the arrest and subsequent release of PML-N leader Safdar Awan have been suspended for acting “overzealously”.

The ISPR said in a statement issued today that the court of inquiry constituted on the orders of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been completed.

“The court of inquiry has established that on the night of Oct 18/Oct 19, officers from Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and ISI sector Headquarters Karachi were considerably seized with the fall out of the desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid,” the statement said.

Based on the recommendations of the court of inquiry, it has been decided to remove the concerned officers from their current assignments for further departmental proceedings and disposal at GHQ,” the statement added.

Earlier this week, Karachi police declared the FIR as fake in the charge sheet submitted to a local court.

While no other PML-N leader has spoken on the incident, Pakistan Democratic Movement Spokesperson Mian Iftikhar Hussain called this development “a victory of the democratic forces”. Similarly, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, called this “good news”.